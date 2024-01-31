Khalis Reynolds, 23, took a charity box containing £350 from the Duckpool Road Convenience Store in Newport on Friday, January 19.

The city’s magistrates’ court heard how the defendant had stolen a tips jar from Sprinkles on August 8 last year.

The amount of money in it was unknown.

Reynolds, formerly of Batchelor Road, Newport pleaded guilty to 10 counts of theft.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer jailed for supplying heroin and cocaine

These offences also included stealing chocolates, drinks and steaks from the Spar and One Stop Shop.

The defendant was found guilty in his absence of assault by beating on August 25, 2023.

He had denied the charge.

His offences were committed in Newport between August 8 last year and January 19.

Reynolds was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £1,278 in costs and compensation.