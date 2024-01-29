Jason Rees wanted to demolish an existing detached workshop and conservatory next to the two-storey cottage, named Penyrheol Farm, at Cwrdy Lane, Penyrheol, Pontypool, and build a part two-storey, part single-storey side extension in its place.

That would have measured 13.5 metres in total width, which was described as “substantial” and 6.4m to the top of a pitched roof with a balcony area above the single storey section.

The cottage is described as traditional in style and likely to have been extended during the Victorian period. A report by Torfaen Borough Council planning officer Tom Braithwaite said a small dwelling is shown on historic maps from 1843 to 1893 but it’s likely the house pre-dates that.

He said although the property has been subject to “unsympathetic modernisation” including a pebble dash finish, and UPVC windows it “largely retains its historic form”.

Mr Braithwaite rejected the application and said the new extension would be “overly wide and significantly impact upon the character of the property” and represented an overdevelopment.