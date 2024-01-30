The two applications, both made by David Price, were considered separately by Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department, but are linked as the demolition of Clomendy Farm – a two-storey dormer bungalow at Clomendy Road in Old Cwmbran – is required.

That will allow for the development of four new homes in its grounds.

Planning officer Robert Murray said, though a member of the public had claimed the loss of Clomendy Farm would be “irresponsible” as it has “historic significance for Cwmbran”, there was no reason to reject the application.

He stated: “The dwelling is not listed, and whilst it is 19th century in origin it is not remarkable.”

The other application, for outline planning permission for a maximum of four homes, was also approved.

Access will be off Clomendy Road and all other matters such as the design and layout of the houses is reserved to be agreed at a later date.

Five homes had originally been proposed but that was reduced to four following discussions with the planning department.