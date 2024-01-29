Police are appealing for sightings of Thomas O’Leary.

The 23-year-old has been reported missing from Bristol but is also wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in the Broadway area of Roath, Cardiff, at around 7.30am this morning, Monday, January 29.

Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

Thomas O’Leary (Image: South Wales Police)

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of skinny build, with dark shoulder length dreadlocks.

O’Leary was last seen wearing a black and white knitted top, black leggings, and orange high vis jacket. He might also be wearing a red hooded top.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "He could be anywhere, but he is known to have links to Cardiff, Gwent, and Bristol.

"If you have any information, please contact us by one of the following means quoting 2400032949."