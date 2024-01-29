Lonely Planet has released a book outlining the top 100 beaches in the world for 2024.

The book contains locations from all over the globe including the likes of Australia, Barbados, Croatia, Fiji, Bali and Brazil.

There were four UK beaches that made the list:

Rhossili Bay, Gower

Durdle Door Beach, Lulworth, Dorset

Kynance Cove, Lizard, Cornwall

West Beach, Berneray, Outer Hebrides

Rhossili Bay named one of the best beaches in the world

Rhossili Bay on the Gower Peninsula - which is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty - in south Wales was one of just four beaches in the UK to make the world's top 100 revealed by Lonely Planet.

Describing the south Wales beach, Lonely Planet, The Mirror revealed, said: "Part of the 73-sq-mile (188-sq-km) Gower Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this wonderfully secluded pocket of Wales retains a special soul-stirring energy, framed by blonde dunes and Rhossili Down’s heather-scented slopes."

The popular beach is no stranger to these kind of accolades, according to Visit Swansea Bay, with Rhossili Bay being a "permanent fixture" in Wales’ Best Beach Top 10, voted number one on several occasions.

Visit Swansea Bay added: "It has been awarded a host of other gongs including a 2021 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, you won’t find a more beautiful spot in the UK!"

It was also named among the best beaches in the UK in 2023 by Condé Nast Traveller and The Times.

Visit Swansea Bay continued: "Rhossili has been described as ‘The supermodel of British beaches’ by The Independent and has won accolades from UK Travel Writers and awards for being the best spot to have a picnic, one of the best surf spots in Wales, and not forgetting our four legged friends, The Times nominated Rhossili as ‘The UK’s No.1 dog-friendly beach’."

If you aren't able to get to the South Wales beach in person anytime soon don't worry, you can take a virtual tour via the Visit Swansea Bay website.

If the tide is out far enough on Rhossilu Bay beach you may be able to find the Helvetia Shipwreck. (Image: Getty Images)

What to expect at Rhossili Bay

From a "huge expansive beach" to a shipwreck, Rhossili Bay really does have it all.

Visit Wales says: "At low tide there is a huge expanse of beach. It is possible to walk across the bay to Llangennith or even cross onto the Worms Head (people doing so must report to the Coastwatch Centre before doing so in case they are cut off by the high tide)."

It adds: "It is very popular with surfers. Many different birds nest on the cliffs, so don't forget your binoculars."

If you're lucky, the tide may even be out far enough for you to catch a glimpse of the Helvetia Shipwreck.

There is refreshments and parking available while it also a dog-friendly beach.