PART of the M4 running past Newport will be closed tonight.
The eastbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 29 at Castleton and junction 27 at High Cross will be closed from 8pm this evening until 6am tomorrow, Tuesday, morning.
According to Traffic Wales the closure is to allow "structural inspections" to be carried out.
Motorists heading east are advised to come off the M4 at junction 30 towards the Pentwyn Interchange and proceed down the A4232 towards the A48M at Newport Road towards Newport.
They can then re-join the M4 at junction 27 at High Cross while closures are in place.
The diversion journey should take drivers around 25 minutes before re-joining the motorway.
