The Great Wall, a Chinese takeaway in Cromwell Road, thanked their customers for their 'support and custom' over the years.

The takeaway put their closure down to the "current climate" which has "made it almost impossible for them to continue".

Customers are encouraged to come and order from the takeaway 'one last time' today.

In a post on social media The Great Wall said: "It's (almost) time to say goodbye.

"It is with mixed emotions that we announce we will be closing from Monday 29th. After decades of serving our wonderful community, this decision was not made lightly, and we want to express our deepest gratitude for your support and custom over for generations of our family.

"The current climate has made it almost impossible for us to continue, it's farewell for now.

"We'd love to see you all one last time. Come order your favourites from 5pm.

"Thank you Newport"

The post was met with an onslaught of likes and comments as people expressed their disappointment and well-wishes.

Matthew Maloney said: "Absolutely gutted, the best food in Newport."

Whilst Deb Wood said: "Oh no. Been ordering from you for 21 years."