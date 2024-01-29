Many Tears Animal Rescue took in 105 new dogs last week, due to the closure of a number of breeding kennels.

The centre, which regularly cares for dozens of animals on a daily basis, posted on their Facebook page last month about the amount of work these dogs will require to be well enough for rehoming.

Rescue owner Sylvia Vanatta said the pressure can be “really hard” for her staff who have been “amazing”.

She said: “We are trying to make all dogs that come into our care as comfortable as possible, and we never turn any dog away. Whatever the breed or condition, we try to do what we can to help them.”

The pressure on the centre is now huge, as they say many of the dogs under their care now require expensive veterinary care, including eye surgeries and emergency hernia repairs.

With these expenses now piling up, the Carmarthenshire charity is turning to the public for donations to enable them to continue to care for these vulnerable animals.

The Many Tears team care for hundreds of dogs every day, but are now under more pressure with 105 new residents needing help (Image: Many Tears Animal Rescue)Mrs Vanatta said: “We don’t have enough money to pay for all the surgeries these dogs need, but we refuse to ever throw any of them out.

“We think all dogs deserve a good life, no matter what they’ve been through. It’s so important to us to get the dogs the best help possible and to get as many as we can ready for rehoming.

“We try to save all the dogs that come into our care, no matter their situation.”

Mrs Vanatta says her team are amazing at what they do (Image: Many Tears Animal Rescue)

Mrs Vanatta added: “Many of these dogs will have never experienced love or warmth from a human before, which is really difficult to see.

“At the moment, we don’t have a lot of foster homes available – that is all down to our finances and this major influx of dogs.

“That’s why we need the public’s help to get these angels the treatment they need and the homes they deserve.”

The team will always do all they can to save each and every dog that comes into their care (Image: Many Tears Animal Rescue)Once they are ready for rehoming, with each dog put under the ‘Dogs looking for Homes’ page on the Many Tears website. The Argus also features Many Tears dogs in the paper and online every week.

Mrs Vanatta said: “We don’t enjoy asking for donations, but any help is appreciated. Any amount, no matter how big or small, will be thoroughly welcomed.”

If you would like to help the Many Tears Rescue Centre get these dogs the help they need to find their forever homes, you can donate via this link on PayPal or on the website here.