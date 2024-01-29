The teen was attacked at Eastbrook railway station, Dinas Powys, and required stitches after the incident, British Transport Police said.

Three arrests have already been made, however British Transport Police are still searching for some of the men involved.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "Detectives investigating a serious assault involving a knife releasing these images in connection.

"At around 4pm on Saturday, January 13, a 16-year-old boy was stood in the shelter at Eastbrook railway station when he was approached by four men.

"One of the men produced a knife and attempted to repeatedly attack him. Another member of the group threatened the boy before they ran away from the scene.

"The victim required stitches following the incident.

The attack happened at Eastbrook station, Dinas Powys (Image: Google Maps)

Police are still tracking people involved in the alleged incident (Image: BTP)

"Detectives would like to speak to the men in the CCTV images as they believe they may have information that could help their investigation.

"Anyone who recognises them, or has any other information that could assist BTP's investigation, is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 435 of 13/01/2024.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."