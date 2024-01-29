The inferno tore through Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone on January 14.

At the height of the incident there were more than 75 firefighters and tactical officers in attendance.

Tots Play LTD, a national baby and toddler franchise, was destroyed in the fire.

Now the Argus has obtained pictures showing the horrible aftermath of the fire.

Aftermath of the fire on Tots Play (Image: Tots Play LTD)

Managing director Helen Gillies was on holiday in Lanzarote when she received the news that a fire had broken out at the business - and she found herself forced to watch the building burn down via Facebook whilst scrabbling around trying to book a flight back to the UK.

On return to Wales on Monday, January 15, she found the building burnt out, not only destroying the Tots Play head office and training centre, but also the nursery above it, plus the furniture retailer behind it.

The fire has destroyed Tots Play (Image: Tots Play LTD)

Ms Gillies said: “Whilst it was devastating to see the building reduced to ashes, we could not sit still. We have a national network of franchisees in the UK and beyond that need to be serviced and supplied with resources and backup, and marketing.

“Temporary premises have already been established, and all the systems and data has been downloaded from the cloud meaning that we now have a fully functional office again allowing us to get as back to normal as things can. This is not only important for our franchisees, but also for the local people that we employ as well.

“Stock is a little more of an issue, but it is starting to filter through already, as our suppliers are pulling out all the stops to get stock to us.

Aerial images show the shocking fire damage caused to the building (Image: Darren Thomas)

“The other win is that our local franchisee, Kaye Price, who ran her classes in the HQ building, was also able to secure a new location in Graig Hall and did not manage to miss any of her scheduled classes this week either.

“Overall, it has been a massive shock, but I am so pleased at the way the team has pulled together to get us up and running again in only four days.

“I would also like to thank the hundreds of people who have sent messages of support from across the country. It is much appreciated, and I am just thankful that no one was injured in this horrific fire.”

A large blaze that tore through Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone on January 14 (Image: Tots Play LTD)

Wibli Wobli Nursery was also burned down in the fire - just days after having new flooring fitting.

Videos obtained by the Argus shows the moment the fire left Wibli Wobli in tatters.

The Ring Video footage shows the nursery engulfed in smoke as fragments of the building fell to the ground.

Nursery manager Molly Necrews reflected on the heart-breaking moment she got the call saying the building was on fire. “It was about nine on Sunday night when I got the call saying there was a fire next to the nursery.

"I remember I called all the other staff and we just rushed down to see our beloved building destroyed.”

The team at Wibli Wobli recalled the devastating moment their nursery burnt down (Image: Newsquest)

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police have launched a joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire.