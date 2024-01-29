Due to a trespass incident all lines and trains were cancelled between Cardiff Central and Newport at around 8am this morning

Network Rail warned those travelling that trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Some passengers were left stuck on a train outside Newport station for over an hour.

At the time Matthew Kerkhoff said: "They've terminated trains at Newport.

"We were on a train from 8am and have just been put on a smaller train at nearly 9am.

Passengers stuck on train outside Newport station (Image: Matthew Kerkhoff)

"We are now sat in Newport train station not moving.

"Exactly one hour of delays."

Train services resumed at 8.40am although disruption lasted until 10am.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Owing to a trespass incident on the railway there were delays and cancellations between Cardiff Central and Newport this morning.

“The incident was reported at 8am and train services resumed at 8.40am, although there were knock-on delays until after 10am as we worked to restore services.”

Trains between these stations have now resumed their normal service.