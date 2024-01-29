Earlier today the police warned the public not to approach Thomas O’Leary, he was reported missing from Bristol.

He was also wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in the Broadway area of Roath, Cardiff, at around 7.30am this morning, Monday, January 29.

Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts was urged not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

In an update this afternoon South Wales Police announced that Thomas O’Leary has been found.

The force thanked the public and the press for their support in sharing the appeal.