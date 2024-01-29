A MISSING Tredegar man who is connected to an aggravated Cardiff burglary this morning has been found.
Earlier today the police warned the public not to approach Thomas O’Leary, he was reported missing from Bristol.
He was also wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in the Broadway area of Roath, Cardiff, at around 7.30am this morning, Monday, January 29.
Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts was urged not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.
In an update this afternoon South Wales Police announced that Thomas O’Leary has been found.
The force thanked the public and the press for their support in sharing the appeal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here