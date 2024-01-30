Giggling Squad is to open in Cardiff Bay this spring, creating around 70 new jobs.

The restaurant announced that it will open its second venue on Monday, March 25.

The restaurant will have a seating capacity of 150 indoors and 40 on an outdoor terrace looking out over Cardiff Bay.

Co-founder, Andy Laurillard said: “Following the success we’ve had in Cardiff St David’s, we can't wait to expand our presence in Wales with the launch of our new restaurant in Cardiff Bay.

“Our unique blend of authentic Thai flavours, coupled with the stunning waterfront location is sure to make Giggling Squid the go-to destination for food enthusiasts and those looking to enjoy a memorable dining experience.”

The new menu will include a plant-based starter, customisable noodles and stir-fry meals, and indulgent desserts.

The vegan starter, salt and pepper chilli mushrooms, is a meat-free alternative to their salt and pepper squid. Also on the menu is caramelised pork belly, bite-sized crispy squid bits, and northeastern papaya salad.

The new restaurant will also offer special curries including the prawn and soft-shell crab, slow cooked jungle curry, and spicy double curry seabass.

To celebrate the grand opening, the Giggling Squid is offering 50 per cent off food for pre-booking during the first week.