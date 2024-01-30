Bailey Colclough, 18, from Newport appeared before Cardiff Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The offence was committed in the Duffryn area between October 14 and New Year’s Eve last year.

Colclough was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on February 19.

The defendant was locked up for eight months last year after a high-speed chase in Newport.

During his sentencing hearing, Newport Crown Court heard he sped at 60mph through residential streets, travelled on the wrong side of the road and ignored red lights in a Skoda Fabia car.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealing neighbours caught selling ecstasy and cannabis

David Pinnell, prosecuting, said the pursuit started when officers spotted the learner driver on Monnow Way in Bettws.

Colclough was doing 80mph on Malpas Road in a 40mph zone and carried on going despite two police cars chasing him with blue lights flashing and sirens blazing.

The pursuit was stood down as they followed him over Newport Town Bridge as it was deemed to be too dangerous for them to continue.

“The defendant was spotted again on Clarence Road and he went through a red light," Mr Pinnell said.

“He was speeding at 60mph in a 30mph zone in a residential area.

“His vehicle was stung twice by a police stinger which deflated its tyres.

“But the defendant carried on driving down Chepstow Road on the wrong side of the road before officers boxed him in and he was arrested.”

Inside the car they found four bags of cocaine, three bags of cannabis and 0.2g of crack cocaine, the city’s crown court was told.

Colclough, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He also admitted possession of a class A drug and possession of a class B drug.

The offences occurred during the early hours of the morning of Friday, July 28, 2023.

Colclough was in breach of a community order and banned from driving at the time after he was convicted of failing to provide a specimen.

Gareth Williams asked the court to take into account his client’s young age.