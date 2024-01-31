Public Health Wales have released new figures showing a high number of cases for whooping cough in the last two weeks of January 2024.

In the third week of January (week beginning January 15), there were a total of 51 cases of whooping cough as reported to medical professionals such as GPs.

However, last week (week beginning January 22), a total of 74 cases of whooping cough were reported.

Latest release of whooping cough data shows that there have been 74 more cases in one week in Wales. (Image: Newsquest)

Dr Christopher Johnson, consultant epidemiologist and Head of Public Health Wales’ Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme, explains: “We typically see high rates of whooping cough peaking every three to four years, and with rates supressed during the lock downs of the pandemic we are naturally seeing a resurgence this year.

“Whooping cough is highly contagious and is spread by breathing in small droplets in the air from other people’s coughs and sneezes. Babies under six months old are at most risk.

"It can be very serious and lead to pneumonia and permanent brain damage. Young babies with whooping cough are at risk of dying from the disease."

Whooping cough is labelled as a disease which can be prevented by taking a vaccine.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Fewer than five people were reported to have whooping cough in the Aneurin Bevan health board area in each of the first three weeks of January.

According to data published on the Public Health Wales website, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board was reported to have some of the lowest figures for the disease as compared to other health boards around Wales.

Who is most likely to catch it?





The data shows that those under the age of 10 are the most likely to get whooping cough, then 10 to 19 year olds being the most likely to catch it.

Data from 2023 shows that under ten year olds are most likely to catch whooping cough. Pregnant women should also consider vaccination, which may protect unborn children, said Dr Christopher Johnson (Epidemiologist). (Image: Canva)

Dr Johnson said pregnant women should think about vaccination as “the protection you receive from the pertussis vaccine in pregnancy passes on to your unborn baby and protects the baby in the first few weeks of their life, until they receive their first routine immunisation when they are two months old.

"The vaccine also protects you from getting whooping cough and lowers the risk of you passing it on to your baby."

“We would urge all pregnant women and parents of babies and young children to ensure they take up their offer of vaccination when given, or to ask their GP, midwife or health visitor if they believe they may not have had it.”

Out of the five Gwent areas (Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent), Caerphilly and Newport both reported seven cases of whooping cough in each area.

Figures for all of the local authorities in Wales, including the five in the Gwent area. (Image: Public Health Wales)

Residents in Torfaen reported having the least amount of cases for the disease with only one recorded case in 2023.

There were six cases of whooping cough in Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire (three cases in each), in 2023.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has been contacted for a statement.