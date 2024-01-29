A 53-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman in a Mitsubishi, and a 64-year-old woman and 75-year-old man in a Mercedes were all taken to hospital for treatment after the incident on Sunday, January 28.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on the B4521, near Maindiff Court Hospital, at around 12.30pm on Sunday.

"Officers were called following a collision between two cars - a Mitsubishi L200 and Mercedes GLK250.

"Officers attended, alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"Two people travelling in the Mitsubishi - a 53-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Two people travelling in the Mercedes - a 64-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were also taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on the B4521 at the weekend (Image: Google Maps)

"Enquiries are ongoing and we’re asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the B4521, near Maindiff Court Hospital, between 11.30am and 12.30pm to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 240032272 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."