Fish Kitchen 1854, first opened by husband and wife Lee and Samantha Humphreys in 2018, is hosting its first gluten free event of 2024.

Until 7pm tonight, customers with gluten intolerances can get a taste of Fish Kitchen 1854's award-winning fish and chips.

The event has become a bit of a tradition for the business, with the first being held in April 2019 after many customers requested that the gluten free menu be expanded to provide more options.

According to owner Lee Humphreys the event has become a major "success", with them now returning regularly a couple of times a year.

The team are "anticipating a very busy evening" having been "inundated with requests" for the event to return for 2024.

Although customers had been advised to pre-book, items on the menu include smoked haddock and cheddar cheese fishcakes, chicken curry and chips, and of course, the traditional, award-winning fish and chips, all cooked in a gluten-free oven and safe for consumption by anyone with a gluten intolerance or sensitivity.

Given the previous success of these events in the years gone by, the team are expecting a popular event, particularly given the number of requests they had had for the event in recent months.

It has become a regular occurrence to have a couple of these events every year.

According to their Facebook post, the team have put the delay in this event down to "a crazy time with our other shop opening".

This other shop is Fish Kitchen 1931 in Bargoed, which opened in November 2023, in memory of owner Lee Humphreys late father Gary, who used to go to the chippy as a child with his mother.

On the reveal of the new store in November, Mr Humphreys had said he was doing it 'to make his father proud'.

Customers are also reminded that tonight's special gluten free event is only available at their Maesycwmmer store, not the Bargoed one, although one customer, who called their gluten free fish and chips "absolutely the best I've ever tasted" has suggested the event should happen at the new store, so only time will tell.

The event is on until 7pm tonight at Fish Kitchen 1854 58 Main Rd Maesycwmmer CF82 7PP.