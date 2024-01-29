British Transport was called to Cadoxton station at after 6pm, with paramedics also attending and a girl was taken to hospital with injuries consistent of being stabbed.

The boy, who cannot be named, is said to have appeared at Newport Magistrates Court today, January 29.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "We received a report of a serious assault at Cadoxton railway station, Barry, at 6.20pm on January 27.

"Paramedics also attended, and a girl was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with being stabbed. Her injuries are not thought to be life changing, or life threatening.

Also read: Teen requires stitches after knife attack at Vale train station

"A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article in a public place, and perverting the course of justice.

"He is due to appear at court today (January 29) at Newport Magistrates Court. Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and officers remain on scene with these enquiries.

"Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 560 of 27/01/24. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”