LOCAL community clean-up group Pride in Pill will be giving away free dog food this Saturday, to help all furry friends in and around Newport.
Pride in Pill, a local group who are always looking for ways to help those most in need in Newport, have announced their new 'PiPs Pooches' project.
The new initiative will begin on Saturday, February 3, in partnership with another Pill-based charity RSPCA Wyth Sir Branch.
PiP founder Paul Murphy said: "Anyone in need of dog food please come and meet us. We would love to see you."
PiP Pooches are aiming to giveaway free dog kibble and tinned dog food for those who may be struggling to feed their dogs.
Those interested in the offer can come along to the JP Stores building at 80 Commercial Street NP20 1LR opposite the meat market butchers.
On the original Facebook post by PiP telling Newport residents about the project, one Facebook user said its a "lovely project".
Another said: "Wonderful news PIP. Why not feed the fur babies also? Shared. XX."
PiP founder Mr Murphy wrote: "Thank you to JP Stores for giving us the opportunity to share the shop for a few hours."
The giveaway will take place at the site between 10.00am to 1pm.
