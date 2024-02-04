Louise Jones, a 59-year-old housewife, has spoken out about her experiences of losing weight with Slimming World and how she did it in memory of her mother.

Ms Jones, who lost her mother in November 2021 after a short illness, had always been conscious of her weight, but had never found the courage to do anything about it.

After their mum died, Ms Jones' sisters revealed to her that their mother had been very concerned about her weight and her health, and that her dying wish had been for her to lose the weight and protect her health.

Louise Jones says she knows her mother would be proud of her weight loss success, and she now feels more confident than ever (Image: Louise Jones)

Ms Jones said: "I never realised how worried mum was until my sisters told me about it after she died. When I realised, I knew I had to do something about it, in her memory, so I became focused on losing that weight as a tribute to her."

Along with her two sisters, Ms Jones joined her local group in January 2022, with an aim to lose eight stone.

By October 2023, Ms Jones had exceeded her weight loss target, having lost 10st 2lb in the space of just two years.

She said: "I did it for her, and for me. The whole thing has made such a difference to my life - my confidence is through the roof, and my sisters have both said I've become so much more outgoing since losing the weight."

Before losing the weight, Ms Jones was a size 26 or 28 - she now comfortably fits into a size 12.

Before losing the weight, Louise Jones was wearing clothes size 26 or 28 (Image: Louise Jones)

She added: "I used to think hitting my target weight was not possible, but with the love and support of my sisters, I feel so confident in myself now and want to keep pushing myself to maintain my target weight.

Now, she's able to fit into size 12 comfortably and is experiencing major physical benefits (Image: Louise Jones)

She continued: "My confidence has grown so much and I've had such a physical boost that I can't recommend Slimming World enough. It's given me my life back.

"My family have all been so supportive, but I truly did this for my mum, to keep her memory alive.

"I did this for myself, and for her. I knew this is what she wanted for me, and I know she'd be so proud and looking down on me now seeing what I've become."

Ms Jones has continued to praise the health benefits of Slimming World, now that she is finally able to fit into the clothes she used to have to walk past.

She said: "My sisters have been my rocks. They kept pushing me to carry on when I was struggling. Now, when we go out shopping, they'll find something in my old size, and hold it against me and we'll be amazed at the comparison between me then and now.

"My family are my everything, and I'm so glad I've been able to do my mum proud."