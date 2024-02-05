Peredur Owen Griffiths MS and Delyth Jewell MS visited Brookside Close in Caerphilly after part of the banking next to the road collapsed close to where a stream runs.

The heavy rain of recent weeks caused a torrent to run past the street, causing some of the land to fall into the water. Emergency remedial work has been undertaken to prevent the street losing more ground.

The road on Brookside Close has been slowly eroding into the nearby stream as heavy flooding is becoming more frequent (Image: Office of Peredur Owen Griffiths MS)

This included putting sand bags on the banks of the stream to stop any further land slipping into the water.

Mr Griffiths and Ms Jewell – who represent the South Wales East region – visited the street in the summer due to the concerns of local residents about frequent flooding.

Peredur Owen Griffiths MS and Delyth Jewell MS were accompanied on their visit to Brookside Close by Plaid Cymru Cllr Steve Skivens who represents the Penyrheol ward (Image: Office of Peredur Owen Griffiths AS/MS)

On both occasions, they were accompanied by Plaid Cymru councillor Steve Skivens who represents the ward.

Both Senedd members empathised with the residents of Brookside Close and have called on both environmental agencies and the Welsh Government to work together in investing in flood resilience defences to prevent further situations such as this.

Mr Griffiths said: “It is unfortunate that residents of Brookside Close have endured yet more disruption due to major erosion of the stream banking.

“We need all agencies to be working together to prevent these kind of incidents happening time and time again.

“There is a real need to undertake more preventative action because these incidents are happening with greater frequency.”

Ms Jewell said: “The climate crisis means that we are going to be seeing more and more extreme weather. What was once abnormal in terms of levels of rainfall or regularity of storms, is now becoming typical.

“We must prepare better for what is coming and there needs to be more investment in our resilience to cope with greater levels of water flowing in our rivers, our streams and our drainage network.”