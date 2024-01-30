Photos show boxes containing huge bags of cannabis and a silver BMW seized and on the back of a pick-up truck.

Gwent Police Newport officers posted about the incident on X, formally Twitter, on Monday, January 29.

Watch the video below of the raids

🚨 This morning, a number of warrants were carried out in #Pill in partnership with @NewportCouncil trading standards team.



ℹ️ A number of illegal vapes and tobacco, drugs, cash, and vehicles were seized.



Great work from everyone involved 👏 pic.twitter.com/a8348F9B6B — Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) January 29, 2024

Police said: “Pill Neighbourhood Police Team, Trading Standards and Immigration conducted an operation on Commercial Road in Newport today.

“Multiple premises and vehicles searched, and a vast quantity of Class B Drugs and vapes were seized.”

The drugs were seized on Commercial Road (Image: Gwent Police)

Pill NPT, Trading Standards and Immigration conducted an operation on Commercial Rd in Newport today. Multiple premises and vehicles searched, and a vast quantity of Class B Drugs and vapes were seized. #ProtectAndReassure #TradingStandards #Immigration #NewportWestNPT pic.twitter.com/ZglcsIOyUf — Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) January 29, 2024

