There will be a number of overnight road closures in place on the M4 this week that are set to cause diversions and disruptions.
These M4 closures come as a result of maintenance and road works as well as structural inspections that are set to be carried out during the week.
The closures are set to take place in various locations up and down the M4 including near Newport, Port Talbot and Swansea.
As we look ahead, these are the sections of the M4 that will experience road closures this week (January 29 to February 4).
M4 road closures this week (January 29 to February 4)
M4, both directions - Junction 47 to 48: The M4 will be closed in both directions between junction 47 (Penllergaer) and 48 (Hendy) from Thursday (January 25) until Thursday (February 1) due to road and maintenance works.
The closures will take place each night from 8pm to 6am.
There will be diversions in place during these closures.
You can find details about this diversion or any other mentioned below by visiting the Traffic Wales website.
M4, eastbound - Junction 27 to 29: The M4 will be closed eastbound between junction 27 (Castleton) and 29 (High Cross) from Monday (January 29) to Tuesday (January 30) due to structural inspections.
The closure will take place from 8pm to 6am and there will be diversions in place.
M4, westbound - Junction 37 to 39: The M4 will be closed westbound between junction 37 (Pyle) and 39 (Groes) from Monday (January 29) until Tuesday (January 30) due to maintenance work.
The closure will take place from 8pm to 6am.
Junction 37 westbound on the M4 will also be closed on Monday to Tuesday (8pm to 6am) due to maintenance work.
While the entry slip road to the M4 at junction 39 will also be closed between 8pm and 6am each night from Sunday (January 28) to Friday (February 2) due to maintenance work.
Diversions will be in place for each of those closures.
M4, eastbound - junction 46: The entry and exit slip roads on the M4 at junction 46 (Llangyfelach) will be closed due to road works from Sunday (January 28) to Friday (February 2) this week.
The closures will be in place each night from 8pm until 6am.
There will be diversions in place during these closures.
M4, eastbound - Junction 24 to 26: The M4 will be closed eastbound between junction 24 (Coldra) and 26 (Malpas) from Tuesday (January 30) to Friday (February 2) due to structural inspections.
The closures will take place each night from 8pm to 6am and there will be diversions in place.
M4, eastbound - Junction 24 to 28: The M4 will be closed eastbound between junction 24 (Coldra) and 28 (Tredegar) from Tuesday (January 30) to Thursday (February 1) due to structural inspections.
The closures will take place each night from 8pm to 6am and there will be diversions in place.
For more information on these or any other traffic warnings, visit the Traffic Wales social media pages or website.
