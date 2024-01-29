- Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the M4 between junctions 29 and 28, eastbound.
- M4 is closed eastbound between J30 & J28.
- A lane 3 closure is on the westbound carriageway.
- There is no access from the A48m onto the M4 eastbound at J29, Gwent Police have said.
