M4 closed near Newport as emergency services attend crash

By Sam Portillo

  • Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the M4 between junctions 29 and 28, eastbound.
  • M4 is closed eastbound between J30 & J28.
  • A lane 3 closure is on the westbound carriageway.
  • There is no access from the A48m onto the M4 eastbound at J29, Gwent Police have said.

