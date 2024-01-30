Gwent Police said they received a report of the collision at around 9pm last night, Monday, January 29.

Emergency services attended the incident, between junctions 29 and 28 on the eastbound carriageway - and continue to investigate this morning, January 30.

It is believed the collision involved three cars.

The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers, Gwent Police have said.

At around 1.30am this morning, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4, near Newport, at around 9pm on Monday 29 January.

"Officers are attending and the collision is believed to involved three cars between junctions 28 and 29 heading east.

"The driver of one of the cars, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

"All lanes of the motorway between junctions 28 and 30 on the eastbound side are currently closed and diversions are currently in place with the incident ongoing."

At around 6am, the force alerted motorists to the continued closure of the road, posting on Facebook: "Road remains closed.

"Emergency services continue to deal with a road traffic collision on the M4, between Junction 29 and 28 on the Eastbound carriageway.

"The road remains closed from Junction 30, M4 Eastbound, and from Junction 29A, M48 Eastbound.

"The road will be closed for some time."