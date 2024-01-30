- A 52-year-old Newport man has died at the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M4.
- Gwent Police said they received a report of the collision at around 9pm last night, Monday, January 29.
- The road remains closed due to crash investigation work on M4 eastbound from J30 (Cardiff to J28 A48. This has been closed since Monday evening.
- Lane three is also closed travelling Westbound.
