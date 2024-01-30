Live

Man dies at scene as M4 closed from J30 Cardiff to J28 Newport

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A 52-year-old Newport man has died at the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M4.
  • Gwent Police said they received a report of the collision at around 9pm last night, Monday, January 29.
  • The road remains closed due to crash investigation work on M4 eastbound from J30 (Cardiff to J28 A48. This has been closed since Monday evening.
  • Lane three is also closed travelling Westbound.

