LLOYD DYER, 27, of Lakeside, Tafarnaubach, Tredegar must pay £975 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one charge of causing criminal damage to a Nissan Juke SUV on September 5, 2023.

REECE WHITE, 30, of Vincent Street, Blaenavon was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Abergavenny on July 17, 2022.

He must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and pay £299 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Teenager caught drug dealing just after release from young offender institution

DAVID MILLER, 44, of York Place, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to causing £750 worth of criminal damage to a fruit machine at the Alexandra pub and five counts of theft at Tesco Express and Spar between August 3, 2023 and December 10, 2023.

He must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £945.90 in compensation.

THOMAS WRIGHT, 33, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for four weeks after he admitted stealing steaks worth £26 from Tesco on Caerleon Road on October 29, 2023.

DEAN JOHN, 45, of Birch Crescent, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 21 months after he admitted drink-driving with 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 2, 2023.

He was fined £500 and must pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

MARY-HELEN TOPP, 56, of Greenfield, Newbridge must pay £195 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JACQUELINE SLATER, 70, of Northfield Close, Caerleon, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JULIET BARBARA WATERS, 61, of Bassaleg Road, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road on May 17, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JABUN NESSA RAHMAN, 50, of Allt-Yr-Yn Heights, Newport must pay £288 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on June 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ZOE ISOBEL BEVANS, 55, of Bournville Road, Blaina must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Bourneville Road on February 3, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NICOLETA ANTOHI, 31, of Beech Grove, Duffryn, Newport must pay £160 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.