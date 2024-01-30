- The emergency services are at the scene of another crash on the M4.
- Lane three is closed on M4 eastbound between J25A Grove Park and J25 Caerleon.
- There are severe delays across the network due to a fatal crash where a 52-year-old man died at the scene.
- The M4 eastbound is closed from J30 to J28 A48.
