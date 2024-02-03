We look at their cases.

Michael Martin

A man swung a knife at a hooded mob while they trashed a pub as bar stools, tables and bottles were thrown in the mayhem.

Michael Martin, 38, armed himself after a gang of men came into the Royal Oak in the Pill area of Newport “intent on causing trouble”.

Prosecutor Abigail Jackson played CCTV of the mayhem after the defendant pleaded guilty to violent disorder on the day of his trial.

Martin, formerly of Newport, now living in Hartlepool, was jailed for 27 months.

MORE NEWS: Thieving grandmother stole £11k while working for vets

Richard Hill

A convicted paedophile was caught with horrific films of children being sexually abused and tortured.

Richard Hill, 37, from Abergavenny had more than 750 videos and photographs which mainly portrayed underage boys.

There were victims that were being raped by men, prosecutor Gareth James told Cardiff Crown Court.

Hill was jailed for two years and one month.

READ MORE: Drug dealer caught after nearly being killed in electric scooter crash

Josh Llewellyn

A drug dealer was jailed after he was caught on CCTV topping up a burner phone at his local post office.

Josh Llewellyn, 24, was involved in a drugs line that sold cocaine, LSD and cannabis to clients in the Rogerstone area of Newport.

He was sent to prison for three years and four months.

Jermaine Davies

A masked bandit tried to rob a man with a machete after the victim was enticed to Newport to buy a motorbike offered for sale on Facebook.

Jermaine Davies, 27, threatened to stab Andrew Burns-Mackie and demanded he handed over the £8,000 agreed for the Yamaha bike.

The victim had been lured to Newport from Oxford, and another man who was with the defendant tried to lead him into woodland off Penny Crescent in Malpas.

Davies was jailed for four years after he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article in public.

David Brown

A drugs boss was caught with £100,000 worth of cocaine and amphetamine.

David Brown, 48, from Newport was arrested after being pulled over driving a Volkswagen Golf car while disqualified on the city’s Nash Road.

The defendant had a woman passenger with him when police seized £400 cash and a mobile phone with drug-related messages on it.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, said officers discovered nearly half a kilogram of cocaine with a potential street value of £20,000 at Brown’s home address.

The defendant was jailed for six years.

Sami Beti

A man was found at a building in Newport city centre with 229 cannabis plants which had a potential street value of £240,000.

Sami Beti, 61, was arrested on Commercial Street on October 13 last year shortly after arriving in the UK by boat from his native Albania.

Police found the defendant living in “basic accommodation” after being put to work by gangsters as a “gardener” tending the plants to pay for his passage.

He was locked up for 10 months.