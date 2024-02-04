With an average cost of £29.44, an hour’s work in Newport is 88p more expensive than Cardiff - which ranked sixth - and £3.56 more expensive than Swansea - which ranked second in the most affordable list.

At the other end of the scale, Glasgow ranked as the most expensive city to hire a tradesperson with an average hourly cost of £50.

London ranked second (£41.31) and Reading followed in third (£40.63).

Lucrative locksmithing

Business company Capital on Tap analysed the salaries of 16 trades across the UK to obtain the figures.





Locksmiths were found to be the highest earners in the list, with an average hourly wage of £44.65.

Heating engineers and gas fitters are the only other tradespeople to average more than £40 an hour (£41), with plumbers (£39.25), bathroom fitters (£39.15) and painters and decorators (£38.00) rounding off the top five.

The lowest earning trade in the study was plastering and screeding with an average pay of just £23.45 an hour.