Ethan Berry, 20, and the 17-year-old child, who cannot be named because of his age, face three charges.

It is alleged they were in possession of 191.9g of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of £15,805 in criminal property in the city on January 25.

The pair are due to appear before the crown court on February 26.

Berry, of Ailesbury Street, was granted conditional bail and the boy was remanded in local authority accommodation.