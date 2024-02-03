Bab Haus Mex is to open their store at the new Ffos Caerfilli Market next to Caerphilly Castle in March.

The company already has successful businesses at Goodsheds in Barry and in Newport Market.

Bab Haus said the new store ‘feels perfect’ and are so ‘looking forward to bringing a permanent Bab Haus’ to Caerphilly.

Babs Haus Mex (Image: Babs Haus Mex)

A spokesperson for Bab Haus said: “Looks like the cat is out of the bag again.

“We are extremely excited to say that this will soon be our new view as we open our 3rd Bab Haus at the new Ffos Caerfilli Market next to Caerphilly Castle.

“Due to be open in March, I can’t tell you how much I’m looking forward to bringing a permanent Bab Haus to the town that has supported us so much and showed us so much love since opening the first site Bab Haus HQ in Bedwas back in 2018.

“I’ve been looking for the right place and right time to bring a mix of Bab Haus Mex and Smoke Shop and this feels perfect.

“Thank you for all of the support that’s gotten us this far, lots of love, Leyli, Soraya, Becci and Sophia aka team Bab Haus.”

The company sells a range of mouth-watering delights from burgers, buns, tacos and burritos to a range of chipotle fries.

Ffos Caerffili promises to be a community-focused “focal point” for the town and is set to open on Friday, March 15.

Ffos Market is opening on March 15 (Image: Stock)

The market will also bring familiar faces together under one roof, including Cath and Paul Livermore of Up Market Family Butchers on Pentrebane Street, who will be opening a fishmonger at the new location.

Ms Livermore said: “Ffos Caerffili is the ideal place to launch a new side to our business. The opening of the market gives the town we love so much a fantastic opportunity for a bit of a fresh start.

“We’re really excited to join forces with so many other local businesses and bring something new here.”