Evans scored an equalizer for Newport County in their FA Cup match against Man Utd on Sunday, January 28, writing his name into cup folklore despite the Red Devils eventually winning 4-2.

Evans' dad Martin Evans said his son's journey from the Powys family farm, past rejection at Shrewsbury, to a highlight in his career.

Martin said: “Will was buzzing after the game, to actually score again with Newport, but now against a team like Man Utd, it was definitely very exciting.

"They have always been one of his favourite teams growing up, he’s even been to see them play a few times and now to score against them is beyond unbelievable.

“I spoke to Will just before the match and despite how much he loved Man Utd, he didn’t seem nervous over the idea of playing against them. We mostly spoke about everything but the match.

“I think the team themselves were a little nervous in the first 20 minutes of the game, but they pulled themselves together and ultimately did really well.”

Evans spent six years playing in Shrewsbury’s youth system but was released before joining Cardiff Metropolitan University, studying a degree in sports coaching and playing in the Europa League. He caught the attention of then-Newport manager James Rowberry after scoring twice for Wales C against England C.

Martin added: “Football has been Will’s passion all his life. It was why he travelled to Shrewsbury four times a week.

"To be released might have defused that passion, but Will wasn’t subdued or upset. He just took the setback in his stride and went from strength to strength. I was almost more disappointed than he was.

“There’s a lot of luck involved, but people also make their own luck in a lot of ways. You’ve got to put yourself in the right place at the right time. Sunday was a prime example of that, doing something that gets the spotlight on you and everyone talking about you, which is what Will did with that goal.

“There’s a window to what he wants in football and we’ll have to see what’s down the road, but for now he’s living the dream. He’s very focussed and concentrating on what he needs to do. He had great advice from the likes of Christian Edwards, who set him up in Cardiff, and David Edwards, from Wolverhampton Wanderers, who lives nearby.

“It’s been a fantastic journey.”