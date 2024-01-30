Easter chocolates and treats have already begun hitting supermarket shelves all over the UK.

Cadbury's Creme Eggs have been among them, always a popular choice with shoppers in the lead up to Easter.

Creme Eggs have become so popular Cadbury began releasing them in some UK stores, including B&M, in November last year ahead of Easter 2024 (which takes place in March).

Chocolate Easter eggs have already begun hitting supermarket shelves across the UK. (Image: PA)

While the limited edition Cadbury Creme Egg Pots of Joy have also returned to UK supermarkets including Asda, Co-op, Morrisons and Sainsbury's recently.

December saw Cadbury release a new Creme Egg chocolate bar.

But its the company's latest release that has shoppers going crazy - a new white chocolate Creme Egg Easer Egg.

The product, which was revealed in Facebook group Newfoodsuk, contains one large white chocolate egg and a white Cadbury Creme Egg.

Shoppers took to social media to share their excitement at the new Cadbury Easter Egg.

One person, commenting on the post on Newfoodsuk, said: "I’m no the biggest fan of cream eggs but this could be a game changer."

Another chocolate lover commented: "I would like 3 of these please just for me!!"

Someone else added: "omfg I neeeeeed this for Easter!"

While a fourth person, simply said: "I need this (with four love heart eye emojis)."

The Facebook post, at the time of publication had more than 2800 reactions, 930 shares and over 1900 comments.

This latest Cadbury release comes after the confectionary company revealed it had increased the price on a number of its products ahead of Easter in a decision it said was a "last resort".

The spokesperson said: "Making changes to the price of our products is always a last resort, however, costs across our supply chain have risen steeply.

"Core ingredients we heavily rely on, like cocoa and sugar are a lot more expensive, while the cost of energy, packaging, and transport also remain high.

"As a result, we are having to make some carefully considered price increases across our range so we can continue to provide consumers with the brands they love without compromising on taste or quality."