The clips have been released by West Mercia Police after hundreds of drivers were prosecuted for a string of motoring offences as part of Operation Snap.

The operation allows members of the public to upload dashcam footage of dangerous driving to an online portal where it is reviewed by officers.

You can watch the heart-stopping dashcam footage in the video below. (Image: West Mercia Police/SWNS)

A West Mercia Police Operation Snap spokesperson said: "Operation Snap complements the work already being done by police officers on our road network.

"It allows us to raise awareness that drivers behaviour can and will be called to account at any time.

"People take risks on the road through fear of not getting caught and a lack of consequence.

"Operation Snap is a tool that can be used by all road users; drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, horse riders and motorcyclists.

"With the help of other road users, this technology will deter people from making poor choices on the road, improve behaviour and help make our roads safer for all."

See the heart-stopping dashcam footage showing near misses on UK roads

The dashcam clips released by West Mercia Police show a number of incidents involving dangerous driving and includes drivers narrowly avoiding head-on collisions and performing outrageous overtaking manoeuvres.

Watch the dashcam footage here:

In the dashcam footage - one clip shows a driver narrowly avoiding being crushed between two lorries while overtaking along a country lane.

This driver landed a £660 fine, was ordered to pay court costs of £90, a victim surcharge of £264 and was handed six penalty points on their licence.

Another dashcam clip shows a motorist overtaking on the opposite side of the carriageway on the A5 near Oswestry before narrowly missing an oncoming vehicle.

The driver was given three penalty points and a £100 fine.

A third driver was fined £660 after being caught overtaking a bus on a roundabout which almost resulted in a collision with an oncoming car.

West Mercia Police received 310 video clips from the public in December 2023 alone as part of Operation Snap. (Image: West Mercia Police/SWNS)

The police force said in December (2023) alone it had received 310 video clips, uploaded to the Operation Snap portal.

Of these, 139 were sent for prosecution, while 84 resulted in either a visit from a police officer or a warning letter.

Anyone with video footage of risky or dangerous driving can visit the Operation Snap portal on the West Mercia Police website.