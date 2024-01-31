Mitchell Dyke, 27, from Caerphilly pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his former partner last May on the day of his trial.

Prosecutor Thomas Stanway said he would be offering no evidence in respect of an alleged burglary at her home.

Jeffrey Jones representing Dyke said: “He has admitted the offence on the basis that this one was a one-punch assault and that he was not in a relationship with her at the time but had been.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the victim had picked the defendant up in a taxi prior to the attack.

MORE NEWS: Rogue motorist caught driving while disqualified for 18th time

Judge Paul Hobson told Dyke that although sentence was being adjourned for a report he could still expect to get at an immediate prison sentence.

The defendant is also due to be sentenced for an offence of affray in a completely separate case.

Dyke, of Howard Drive, is due to be sentenced on February 26.

He was granted conditional bail.