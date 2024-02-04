WE ASKED our camera club members to share pictures of the region taken from the air.
Here is a small selection of the images they sent in - giving a completely different perspective of Gwent.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Looking up the Severn with both bridges in view. Picture: Larry Wilkie
Cwm Lickey pond in Torfaen. Picture: Sarah Hopkins
Skenfrith Castle, Monmouthshire. Picture: Sarah Hopkins
Coal washery near Pontypool. Picture: Sarah Hopkins
East Newport speedway club, Underwood. Picture: Stephen Metcalfe
Newport Railway Station. Picture: Stephen Metcalfe
Haffordryns, near Pontypool. Picture: Daniel Brown
The Guardian. Picture: Christopher Sid Taylor
Maesycwmmer Viaduct. Picture: Christopher Sid Taylor
The Glebelands in St Julian's, Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins
Newport Cathedral. Picture: Stephen Metcalfe
Folly Tower. Picture: Christopher Sid Taylor
