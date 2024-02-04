WE ASKED our camera club members to share pictures of the region taken from the air.

Here is a small selection of the images they sent in - giving a completely different perspective of Gwent.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Looking up the Severn with both bridges in view. Picture: Larry Wilkie

Cwm Lickey pond in Torfaen. Picture: Sarah Hopkins

Skenfrith Castle, Monmouthshire. Picture: Sarah Hopkins

Coal washery near Pontypool. Picture: Sarah Hopkins

East Newport speedway club, Underwood. Picture: Stephen Metcalfe

Newport Railway Station. Picture: Stephen Metcalfe

Haffordryns, near Pontypool. Picture: Daniel Brown

The Guardian. Picture: Christopher Sid Taylor

Maesycwmmer Viaduct. Picture: Christopher Sid Taylor

The Glebelands in St Julian's, Newport. Picture: Jim Cousins

Newport Cathedral. Picture: Stephen Metcalfe

Folly Tower. Picture: Christopher Sid Taylor