Gwent Police said they received a report of the crash at around 9pm last night, Monday, January 29.

The crash involved three cars – a BMW X4, a Vauxhall Agila and a Volkswagen Polo – between junctions 28 and 29 heading east.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 52-year-old Newport man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

A Cardiff man, 34, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Congestion between J30 - J32 Pontprennau westbound

At the time Superintendent Mike Richards said: “While our officers continue to work at the scene of the collision, all lanes of the motorway between junctions 28 and 30 on the eastbound side are currently closed and diversions are currently in place with this incident still ongoing.

“We know that there is likely to be a high level of travel disruption so we’re asking motorists to avoid the area and follow the diversions which are in place.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue and the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The Welsh Ambulance Service sent two emergency ambulances, two Cymru High Acuity Response Units, one operations manager and one Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called yesterday (29 January), at approximately 9:05pm, to reports of a multi vehicle road traffic collision between junctions 28 and 29 on the M4.

“We sent two emergency ambulances, two Cymru High Acuity Response Units, one operations manager and one Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene where we were supported by pre-hospital immediate care specialists from MEDSERVE Wales.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity car.”

Whilst the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service used multiple trauma packs.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “SWFRS attended an incident on the evening of Monday 29th January at the M4 Eastbound, between junctions 28 and 29.

“This was a four-vehicle road traffic collision. Multiple trauma packs were used. Crews assisted other blue light services at the scene.

“STOP message received at 11.23pm.”

All lanes of the motorway between junctions 28 and 30 on the eastbound side were closed, lane three was also closed travelling westbound.

Congestion at J26 Malpas

The closure caused severe delays of nearly two hours on M4 eastbound between J33 and J29 A48(M). The average speed was just five mph.

Officers reopened the M4 at around 10:40am.

All Newport Bus services across the network were delayed due to the serious accident whilst Cardiff Bus urged people to allow extra time to travel.

A spokesperson from Cardiff Bus said: "Please allow extra time to travel.

"Due to M4 closure and congestion, which is affecting the A48/A48(M) and Eastern Ave, traffic coming into and out of Cardiff is severely congested which is causing severe delays on all services in the east of the city."

The emergency services also attended the scene of another crash on the M4 this morning.

Lane three was closed on M4 eastbound between J25A Grove Park and J25 Caerleon due to a crash between a lorry and a car.

Crash between J25A Grove Park and J25 Caerleon

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a call about a road traffic collision heading east on the M4, between junction 25A Grove Park and junction 25 Caerleon, at around 8.45am on Tuesday 30 January.

"Officers are in attendance to help with traffic management.

"The collision involved two vehicles - a lorry and a car.

"There are no reports of any injuries."

Lane three between J25A Grove Park and J25 Caerleon has now reopened.