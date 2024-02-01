Set in the large village of Oakdale, just outside Blackwood, the Dental Centre Oakdale is following in the steps of many dental care clinics in recent years by becoming a private centre, instead of offering an NHS service.

Since opening more than 20 years ago in April 2000, the centre has prided itself on offering high-quality dental treatment, but have been forced to make the decision to go fully private after losing two NHS dentists in recent months and being unable to replace them.

Practice owner and principal dentist, Dr Mark Rice-Jones, took to Facebook to reassure patients that they would receive official notification of the planned changes soon, and what this would mean for them, after there had been some significant confusion.

He also took the time to confirm that "this decision was not made lightly".

In his statement he said: "Our practice has proudly offered high-quality NHS treatment since opening in April 2000. However, the challenges of maintaining this standard of dental care under the current NHS framework have led me to this tough decision.

"Despite my best efforts to recruit NHS associates to replace these dentists, we have found it extremely challenging. This situation is not unique to us but is mirrored in many practices across Wales.

"Transitioning to a private practice model allows us to continue offering personalised, comprehensive dental care and ensures our team can dedicate the necessary time and attention to each of their patients. I completely understand that this change may be concerning for many of you."

Dr Rice-Jones was quick to reiterate the team's commitment to making a smooth transition, including "affordable membership plans" to ensure they can remain as accessible to as many of the community as possible.

He added: "Our priority remains the health and well-being of all of our patients and their families. We are dedicated to this local community - not just as healthcare providers, but also as active supporters of local initiatives.

"I am so grateful for the trust and support everyone has shown our practice over the years, and my goal is to continue serving the Oakdale community with the same care and dedication as always!

"As mentioned, our patients will receive official notice of this change in due course. However, my team and I are always available - in person, via phone or email – to address any questions and concerns you might have."

Some patients took to Facebook to express their reactions to the news, with many unsurprised, noting that this situation has been happening all over the UK.

If you are a patient at this dental clinic, you can get in touch with them by clicking here.