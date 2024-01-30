Gwent Police is appealing for information to find 27-year-old Jordan Parfitt from the Cwmbran area.

Parfitt is being sought by police after he breached his licence conditions following his release on October 31, 2023.

He had received a sentence of five years and one month in prison for malicious wounding at Cardiff Crown Court on December 17, 2021.

Parfitt also has links to the Newport area.

Gwent Police said: "If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2400005369.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."