Eight defendants were brought to justice following Gwent Police’s Operation Florence investigation into drug trafficking in Gwent and Gloucestershire.

Five of the gang were jailed for more than 30 years last week at Cardiff Crown Court by Judge Lucy Crowther for their various roles.

Money was hidden inside a fake English dictionary that was a safe. Picture: Gwent Police

They included a husband and wife.

MORE NEWS: Rogue motorist caught driving while disqualified for 18th time

Clare Wilks, prosecuting, said: "Chepstow was the hub of the conspiracy."

Officers found £38,000 inside. Picture: Gwent Police

Police carried out eight raids in total and officers seized £38,000 in cash when they found it hidden inside a safe disguised as an English dictionary.

The senior investigating officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Steven Thomas, said: "We have successfully dismantled a major drugs gang who are now behind bars for their parts in peddling misery across South Wales and Gloucestershire.

More than £50,000 worth of class A and B drugs were seized. Picture: Gwent Police

“These men and women were not simply dealing drugs to feed their own addiction, they had made the decision to become involved in the supply of large quantities of harmful drugs to make money for themselves at the expense of others.”

The eight defendants sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy which involved the trafficking variously of cocaine, amphetamine, ketamine and cannabis were:

Matthew Nicholas, 35, of Waltwood Park Drive, Llanmartin, Newport jailed for eight years and two months for

Ashley Bollen, 33, of Address: Dewstow Road, Caldicot locked up for eight years and one month

Peter Wright, 32, of Channel View, Bulwark, Chepstow sent to prison for five years and one month

Andrew Harris, 48, of High Street, Cinderford, jailed for five years and seven months

Helga Boehm, 47, of High Street, Cinderford, locked up for four years and 10 months

Lucy Hart, 27, of Channel View, Bulwark, Chepstow, jailed for 24 months but that sentence was suspended for 24 months. She must carry out 300 hours of unpaid work

Charlie Linstead, 28, of Alice Crescent, Thornwell, Chepstow was sent to prison for 22 months but that sentence was suspended for 24 months. He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work

Duncan Peters, 50, of Saxon Place, Sedbury, Chepstow jailed for 24 months but that sentence was suspended for 24 months. He was made the subject of a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 8am

A ninth defendant was sentenced in connection with the case but she had no part in the drugs conspiracy.

More than £40,000 in cash was recovered. Picture: Gwent Police

Katie O’Brien, 34, of The Avenue, Caldicot admitted acquiring criminal property.

DCI Thomas added: “We are committed to creating a hostile environment for serious and organised crime in Gwent.

"Illegal drugs have no place in society, they cause harm to those that become addicted to them and to their families, friends and the wider communities.

“These sentences send a strong reminder to those involved in drug supply in and around the Gwent area that we will leave no stone unturned when it comes to targeting those who involve themselves in these illegal activities."