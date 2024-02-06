Residents of Forge Mews, in Newport, have been left cut off from the rest of the city after the Old Bassaleg Bridge was closed suddenly in the summer of 2021.

The bridge was originally closed in August 2021 following safety concerns. And in October last year Newport City Council confirmed in that the bridge could not be repaired and would instead have to be replaced as it is beyond repair - and that this could take more than three years.

As a result, residents have been cut off and there are serious concerns about emergency services being able to access the site.

Residents are forced to wheel their shopping from their cars to their homes in trolleys as they can’t access their properties.

They also say builders refuse to carry out work in the area as it means lugging all their equipment by hand.

Now, Natasha Asghar, who represents South East Wales, has put pressure on the council to get started on work to re-connect the street..

She said: “Residents have been left in limbo for far too long and it’s time Newport City Council ends this long-running saga.

“I am glad a decision to build a new bridge has been reached, but there must not be any dithering or delays in making this happen.

“The time for talking is over. We need to see robust action from the council with work starting as soon as possible.”

In a bid to get the council to speed up their reopening of the bridge, Ms Asghar has written to the leader of Newport City Council, Jane Mudd, for some clarity on what is being done to improve the situation, and when the council expects to be able to reopen the bridge in its entirety.

Cllr Mudd has not yet responded to the letter, and Newport City Council have not responded to a request for comment.