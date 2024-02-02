Greggs has opened at the former location of Shaws Drapers in the Cwmbran Centre.

The move has seen the current branch of Greggs on the Parade next door to Douglas Willis butchers closed in order for the new branch to open nearby on the site at 10 General Rees Square.

Shaws Drapers had been closed since December 2022, with the building left empty for months, until Greggs moved in and began its refurbishment.

This site provides enough seating for 20 customers inside and eight outside. A total of 22 jobs will be created by the move, beating the 16 currently employed at the Parade branch.

The Greggs at the Parade was replaced by the new, larger site opposite at 10 General Rees, which opened on Friday, January 26 (Image: Newsquest)This is not the only Greggs in Cwmbran set to relocate, with a second branch set to move to an even bigger site on Gwent Square after Torfaen County Borough Council approved the planning application in September, following the company's announcement of their intention to apply for the larger site in May.

The second Greggs relocation will be taking over a former Barclays Bank and will be open six days a week, from 6am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 6am to 6pm on Sundays.

This larger site at units two and three on Gwent Square is set to offer more seating, both outdoor and indoor, as well 20 full time jobs, an increase from the 13 currently employed at the unit seven location.

The other Greggs in Cwmbran will remain unaffected by these moves, with the opening date for the one moving into the former Barclays set to be confirmed at a later date.