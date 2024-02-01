Christopher Beckett currently receives a cost of living payment from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) as he has ADHD and autism.

Mr Beckett, who is currently in receipt of Universal Credit and Personal Independent Payment, is due a total of £900 in cost of living payments, which are made up of three instalments.

The payments are a sum of £900 automatically sent over three instalments to people who are in receipt of Universal Credit, income-based Job Seekers Allowance, income-based employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit, or tax credits.

Having received his second payment of £300 in winter 2023, Mr Beckett is now expecting his final payment of £299.

However, he first noticed something was wrong upon receiving the text at 11.46am on Tuesday morning.

He shared a screenshot of the message with the Argus, which said he would receive his £300 cost of living payment automatically at some point between October 31 and November 19 2023.

Mr Beckett said: "It was a bit weird, but at the same time I was worried. I thought to myself, that can't be right.

"I guessed it must've been an error at their end because there's no way someone meant to send out a text with last year on it."

Mr Beckett's main concern upon seeing the incorrect message was for the dozens of other people who would have also received the same text and may have reacted badly.

He said: "I'm lucky that I was able to stay calm thanks to my good support network, and do some research to check I was right. I thought it was unusual that the year was wrong and it might be months before I get the payment.

"But there are plenty of other people who have conditions like mine who are really vulnerable and might get really panicked if they see this message."

According to Mr Beckett, his main aim is to ensure people get "the right information".

He added: "A lot of people rely on these payments to help them survive. It helps with extra payments for medical purposes and higher energy bills that might come because of a condition.

"I don't think many people who get this payment would be able to survive without it - if we didn't have them, it would be so difficult to get through the winter."

The DWP has confirmed that the message - which has been received by multiple people, including at least one member of staff at the Argus - was sent in error.

It was also confirmed that they had originally announced in December when the third cost of living payment would be made.

A spokesperson said: "We’re aware that earlier today a number of people eligible for the next Cost of Living payment received a text containing incorrect information.

"The issue has been corrected and we can confirm the next payment – worth £299 - will be made between February 6 and 22.”