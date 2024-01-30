Jamie Hereford, 34, was last seen around 3am on Sunday, January 28.

He has been described as of stocky build with a beard, and is believed to be wearing a black jumper.

He also has known links to the Caldicot area.

Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400034864."

Mr Hereford is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police.