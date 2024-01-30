POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a man last seen in Chepstow who has been reported missing.
Jamie Hereford, 34, was last seen around 3am on Sunday, January 28.
He has been described as of stocky build with a beard, and is believed to be wearing a black jumper.
He also has known links to the Caldicot area.
Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400034864."
Mr Hereford is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police.
