THE public is urged not to approach a missing Caerphilly man connected to an assault.
Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Cyle Williams from Caerphilly.
Officers would like to speak to the 33-year-old in connection with an investigation into an assault.
It is believed that he has links to the Caerphilly and Blackwood areas.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "If you see Cyle, please do not approach him, instead call 999.
"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2400018567.
"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
