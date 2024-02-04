Phil Murkin and husband Martin Murkin opened the Hair Lounge at Bensons Court in April 2022.

Since opening the business has gone from strength to strength, the couple opened their second salon in Bulwark on October 31 last year.

Owners Martin and Phil Murkin (Image: The Hair Lounge)

Now Phil and Martin have another reason to celebrate with The Hair Lounge being finalists in The Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards for a second year in a row.

The couple said the nomination helps put ‘Chepstow on the map’ and recognises their ‘unique knowledge’ of the industry.

Phil and Martin said: “It’s absolutely fantastic be nominated by our clients and wider public again, and we can’t thank them enough.

“The competition is tough as we are up against large salons based in Cardiff who likely have more voting power, so it’s important that our loyal customers place their vote again.

Inside The Hair Lounge at Bensons Court (Image: The Hair Lounge)

“I think if we were to win its not only is it great for us as a business, but it would help put Chepstow on the map to the surrounding areas. However, to get this far and to be in the top 10 is also really good whether we were to win or not.



“With Phil completing his Colour Mastery, the only person in South East Wales with this qualification and with Matrix based at L’Oreal Academy in London, we have the extra knowledge and experience to pass on the education to all our staff so we can give our clients the very best.

“Which I think along with our amazing staff and their unique knowledge and experience has helped get our nominations to begin with.”

The Hair Lounge team at The Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards 2023 (Image: The Hair Lounge)



The Bulwark salon is due to be temporarily closed from mid-February to undergo an exciting refurbishment mirroring Bensons Court salon's luxury urban jungle theme,

Phil and Martin said: “We opened our 2nd salon in Bulwark on the October 31 last year, which is due to be temporarily closed from mid-February for phase one of our refurbishment to mirror our main salon in Chepstow.

“But since opening in Bulwark it has started to (we believe) to kick start a little revival of the local shops.

The Bulwark salon is to undergo an exciting refurbishment (Image: The Hair Lounge)

“For us everything is on the up, but we are also humbled at the support as it is a tough time for small businesses recently, with Chepstow losing two salons in the 12 months it can be daunting.

“However, for now all we need for our amazing clients and locals is as many votes as they think we deserve, and we thank everyone for even considering us.”

This year the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards are celebrating their tenth year.

The awards are due to take place in early Summer 2024.