In a statement today Gwent Police released that a body of a man was discovered near Llandegfedd, Monmouthshire, at around 8am on Friday, January 26.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however, the force has notified the family of David Holman, who was reported as missing on Thursday, January 25.

His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and his next of kin has been made aware.

Last week Gwent Police released a missing person appeal to find David Holman, 54, was had last been seen around 11.30pm on Wednesday near Tre Herbert Road, Croesyceiliog, Monmouthshire.

"The incident has been referred to the IOPC in line with normal procedures. Thanks for sharing our appeal."