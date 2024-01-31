News that a further 300 roles could be affected in Newport means leaves workers, families and businesses across our city worried about the impact it will have here.

Last week I visited Llanwern steelworks with Welsh Government Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething MS, Jessica Morden MS, John Griffiths MS, Ruth Jones MP, and Leader of Newport City Council Jane Mudd.

The Minister stressed that Welsh Government will continue to work closely with workers and trade unions to call on the UK government to find a way forward.

Hearing directly from local steel workers, including Community Union members, about their concerns for the future leaves no doubt regarding the importance of this industry to Newport, and Wales.

Meeting with the workers and trade unions to hear directly from them, and meeting with steelworkers from Llanwern and Community Union members ahead of the Newport County game has been insightful as they shared their thoughts, concerns, and fears.

Behind the statistics we must not forget the human cost to this announcement.

The compound semiconductor sector is an emerging industry of great importance to South Wales.

This week in the Senedd I tabled a topical question to ask about the proposed takeover of Newport Wafer Fab by Vishay Intertechnology.

There is an overwhelming sense of utter disappointment that the semiconductor industry is left in limbo thanks to the UK government. It is unacceptable that the Tories are continuing to kick this can down the road when people's livelihoods are at stake.

This uncertainty has already cost jobs. The UK government needs to stop dithering and they need to urgently approve the takeover of Newport Wafer Fab.

Wales, and Britain, need our steelwork and semiconductor sectors. We all recognise how important these sectors employers are in Newport.

The challenges members of our community are facing is shattering futures. I will continue to ensure Ministers in the Senedd are aware of the need to maintain pressure on the UK government to stop dithering and take action.

If you have any concerns or issues related to the Senedd, please do not hesitate to get in touch. Your comments and suggestions are always welcome: Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales / 01633 376627.