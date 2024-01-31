The 2024 Six Nations tournament kicks off on Friday (February 2) when 2023 winners Ireland take on France.

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Principality Stadium on Saturday (February 3) with kick-off at 4.45pm.

But people hoping to get to the match by train are being urged to plan ahead with Aslef train strikes scheduled for Saturday for a number of different operators.

Train services set be affected on Saturday (February 3) due to Aslef strikes

Members from the union Aslef have launched a fresh wave of strikes in a long-running dispute over pay.

The industrial action has been ongoing since Tuesday (January 30) and looks set to continue until Monday (February 5).

There is also a ban on overtime which will be in place until Tuesday (February 6).

The strikes are set to impact 16 different train companies and some of the busiest commuter routes in the UK.

Train drivers from the following companies will be on strike on Saturday (February 3) for the Wales v Scotland Game at Principality Stadium:

West Midlands Trains

Avanti West Coast

East Midlands Railway

GWR services between Newport - Cardiff - Bridgend - Swansea - Carmarthen may also be affected by short notice alterations and cancellations due to an overtime ban by drivers, Transport for Wales (TfW) added.

If you are planning on travelling down to Cardiff on the Friday (February 2) before the match, these are train operators that will be affected by the Aslef strikes:

c2c

Greater Anglia

LNER

For those looking to leave on Sunday (February 4) after the Wales vs Scotland match TfW said: "A reduced GWR service will run and there will be no high speed trains between Carmarthen - Swansea - Bridgend - Cardiff - Newport - Bristol Parkway and London Paddington."

Transport for Wales services to be 'extremely busy' as result of strikes

TfW are not a part of the strike action and so services will be operating as normal on gameday for the Six Nations clash between Wales and Scotland.

But it added: "TfW services will be running but other train operators' services across the whole of Wales, England and Scotland will be limited.

"Some of our services are likely to be extremely busy as a result of the severely-reduced timetable put in place by other operators.

"Please check your entire journey, including services operated by other rail operators as their service level may differ to Transport for Wales."